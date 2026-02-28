What does John Cena think about not getting the chance to work with one of his biggest career rivals in the pro wrestling business, AEW star Adam “Edge” Copeland, during his own year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour in 2025?

Let’s find out!

During an interview with Joe Baiamonte of SI.com’s The Takedown released on Friday, “The Greatest of All-Time” addressed this subject.

“I think both of us understood about something like (the retirement tour), it is the sports entertainment business,” Cena began. “But then again, I only had 36 dates. I can’t work with everybody. Gosh, I had tons of fun with Khali, all of my opponents. [With] Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista. You name it. We could have just run the gambit of folks. I would run out of time trying to tell you the people I wanted to face.”

Cena continued, “I did my best to pay my respects to those I didn’t get to share the ring with by doing some homage moves and moments to acknowledge their contributions to my life. But I talk to Adam often. We are a pair of old shoes. And the reason we use those words is because the first time we stepped in the ring, it just felt comfortable, and that’s really rare. We just fit like an old pair of shoes. And we had a million matches since then and I’m so grateful for everything we could do for each other.”