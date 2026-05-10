John Cena is fully aware that his latest WWE venture may not be for everyone, but he believes that’s exactly the point.

Following the announcement of the new John Cena Classic event at WWE Backlash, the longtime WWE star took to social media on Sunday to open up about the idea behind the project and why it means so much to him personally.

Cena explained that authenticity has always been one of the biggest messages he tries to pass along to others, especially within WWE.

“When asked to give advice, especially with WWE, I often reply ‘be authentic’, ‘do not fear failure’, ‘know your why,’” Cena wrote. “The John Cena Classic may not be perfect by any means yet it’s authentically me (I am not perfect either) and reflects my values and beliefs.”

He also acknowledged that the concept carries risk and may not ultimately succeed, but stressed that he’s willing to embrace that possibility rather than avoid trying something new.

“I’m aware that there is the risk it might be a total failure and I’m not afraid of that and believe it’s still worth stepping ‘in the arena,’” Cena continued.

The WWE veteran then elaborated further on his motivation behind the project, noting that his primary focus now is helping create opportunities for younger talent, particularly in NXT.

“My ‘why’ in WWE is to consistently be as useful as possible for as long as possible, with my in ring career at an end, my ‘why’ is to use whatever energy or relevance I have left in hopes to create a launchpad of opportunity for all talent to show their skills while simultaneously creating a unique experience for our dedicated fan base,” he wrote. “At the very least..we all learn something. At the very best..we all create something. I’m ready for wherever the road takes us. Thank you WWE for this opportunity. More details to come as we figure all this out!”

The announcement of the John Cena Classic continues to be one of the more talked-about developments coming out of WWE Backlash weekend.