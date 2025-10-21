John Cena continues to wind down his year-long WWE retirement tour dubbed “The Last Time Is Now.”

On Tuesday morning, “The Never-Seen 17” time former world champion surfaced via social media to address his recent visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week.

As noted, a photo of John Cena with Blake Monroe at the WWE PC went viral on Monday, after she and Izzi Dame each shared pictures they snapped with “The Greatest of All-Time” while at the official WWE training facility in “The Sunshine State.”

Interestingly enough, The CW Network’s official account reposted the image and commented that it was “very interesting” to see Cena at the facility, leading some to wonder whether or not this was promotion for a potential NXT TV appearance.

“Thank you to everyone at the WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future,” Cena wrote via X today regarding his visit to the WWE Performance Center. “Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas.”

Cena added, “Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend has four dates remaining on “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour. He took to X last Friday to address rumors regarding his final match in WWE.

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation,” Cena wrote via X. “I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value.”

He continued, “12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

Featured below are the final remaining dates left on John Cena’s year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour:

* Monday: November 10: WWE Raw (Boston, Massachusetts)

* Monday, November 17: WWE Raw (New York City, New York)

* Saturday, November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, California)

* Saturday, December 13: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (Washington, D.C.)

