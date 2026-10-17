John Cena remains hopeful that WWE will eventually bring WrestleMania to London, England.

The future WWE Hall of Famer has been pushing for the company’s biggest annual event to take place in London since making a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023, where he publicly advocated for the city to host WrestleMania.

Three years later, Cena hasn’t changed his position.

During an appearance on Off The Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Cena once again expressed his belief that London deserves the opportunity, pointing to WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania outside North America for the first time in 2027 as a positive development.

“I’m still an advocate to try and bring WrestleMania to London. I think London has earned the right to have the event. I am very excited about this year’s WrestleMania because it is the first WrestleMania outside of North America. It’s like proof of concept that it can be done.”

Cena continued, explaining that he has tried to use his influence to generate interest in the idea, although he isn’t sure where things currently stand regarding any potential discussions.

“I am still a strong advocate that this crowd, this city, has earned the right to WrestleMania. What little stroke I have, I try to rile up the crowd a few times to say London has earned WrestleMania, and it did get people talking. I don’t know where those talks are at, but hopefully, maybe I can return to the O2 and stake that claim again.”

When asked whether his comments at Money in the Bank 2023 had been planned or approved beforehand, Cena revealed that he made the remarks on his own.

“That was just me putting it out there. Honestly, it’s just my perspective. I look around and see the energy, passion, and enthusiasm. What a great city for people to come to.”

Cena also highlighted London’s appeal as an international destination, noting that WrestleMania regularly attracts fans from around the world.

“WrestleMania is such a travel to event. It’s one of my favorite cities in the world. I think it’d be a nice piece of culture for people to explore and experience WrestleMania. We need to do WrestleMania here.”

WWE is scheduled to hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time the event will take place outside North America. Official dates for the show have yet to be announced.

As for London, there has been no official confirmation of plans to bring WrestleMania to the city, but Cena clearly intends to continue advocating for it.