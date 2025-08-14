John Cena does not pick his opponents.

Will that still be the case when it comes to selecting the opponent who will share the ring with him for his retirement match in December?

This was one of many questions posed to “The Greatest of All-Time” by Jimmy Fallon, as the future WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared as a guest on ‘The Tonight Show’ on August 13 to promote season two of ‘Peacemaker’ on HBO Max.

During the discussion, Cena spoke about the process of booking his final match ever in WWE, whether he will select the opponent, and how he doesn’t want to out-stay his welcome and take away spots from rising talents in the business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the process of booking his retirement match and whether or not he will be the one to select the opponent: “No, no. I’ve never operated like that. I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special — it’ll always be special for me because you guys [the fans] are out there — I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I’m cool with that.”

On not wanting to out-stay his welcome and take away spots from young, up-and-coming talent in WWE: “I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance. And then when I did, I came up with like a young, hungry class. And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time, man. It’s time.”

John Cena’s ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour is scheduled to wrap up in December. His next high-profile match will be against Logan Paul in a featured bout on the card at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event on August 31.

