“The Greatest of All-Time” is excited for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And he’s ready to dust off his hosting chops.

Following the announcement earlier this week from WWE that John Cena will be hosting WrestleMania 42, the “Never-Seen 17” time former world champion has broken his silence.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend took to X on Friday morning to promote the news, while also expressing his excitement over getting to see first-hand the WrestleMania debuts of a new crop of talent.

“Since retirement I’ve met so many wonderful people who’ve shared with me that they saw my first WrestleMania match … and my last,” Cena wrote. “I’m so excited to be able to say ‘I was there!’ for the WM debuts of this incredible group.”

The post included tags for Lash Legend, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams, Oba Femi and Stephanie Vaquer.

As noted, in addition to his hosting gig, Cena will also appear on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker at WWE World during WrestleMania week.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.