“The Last Time Is Now” for WWE fans to see John Cena inside the squared circle live and in person.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend has been on a year-long farewell tour for WWE, which is now down to the final four appearances remaining.

Following his victory over AJ Styles in the critically-acclaimed showdown at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event this past weekend, in a match featuring tributes to several current and former WWE legends, Cena has four appearances remaining as an active WWE Superstar.

“The Greatest of All-Time” is scheduled to work the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames show in November, and has been confirmed for his last match ever at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event in Washington, D.C. in December.

On Friday, “The Never Seen 17” time former world champion surfaced via social media to address some of the ongoing speculation and rumors surrounding his “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour plans.

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation,” Cena wrote via X. “I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value.”

Cena continued, “12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

As noted, there has reportedly been an overwhelming amount of interest in the final in-ring performance of John Cena, as the early ticket sales for his last match ever at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13 have been enough to sell the arena out three times over.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding John Cena’s WWE retirement plans continue to surface.