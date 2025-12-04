Despite rumors to the contrary, John Cena’s “Last Time Is Now” will go down on December 13.

Although he is advertised on WWE’s official website for the Raw After WrestleMania 42 show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. next April, “The Greatest Of All-Time” insists that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 will be his actual WWE retirement.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend confirmed the news while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview on Wednesday evening (see video below).

“23 years of performing in WWE, and we’re down to our last date,” Cena said. “It’s been a crazy year where I announced this like 15 months in advance that I’m going to retire.”

Cena continued, “This has really never been done in WWE history. WWE Superstars don’t necessarily retire, they always kind of hang on for one more match. I am absolutely 100 percent done. The 13th of December on Peacock is my last in-ring performance.:

As the conversation progressed, Cena mentioned his idea, which is being used, for NXT vs. WWE exhibition matches to feature up-and-coming talent on his final WWE show at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 will feature John Cena facing the winner of the Gunther vs. LA Knight finals from “The Last Time Is Now” tournament in his WWE retirement appearance. The show is scheduled to emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)