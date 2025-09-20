WWE WrestlePalooza is live tonight from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kicking off the WWE on ESPN Era, tonight’s special event features Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship as the opening and closing matches, respectively.

Adding support on the card will be CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, The Usos vs. The Vision, as well as IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship.

Ahead of tonight’s groundbreaking WWE on ESPN PLE, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has released the cold open video package that will kick off the show.

“Sports is entertainment. Always has been, always will be,” Levesque wrote as the caption. “WrestlePalooza is streaming LIVE TONIGHT 7ET/4PT on the ESPN App.”

Also surfacing via social media ahead of tonight’s show is WWE legend John Cena, who wrote about the showdown against Brock Lesnar, with “The Last Time Is Now” farewell WWE tour squaring off against the leader of “Suplex City.”

“WrestlePalooza streaming on the ESPN App is a monumental first for WWE,” Cena wrote. “One more trip to Suplex City can’t stop this Farewell Tour. Indy C U TONITE! Cena. Lesnar. The Last Time is Now.”

WWE also released the pre-match video packages telling the story leading up to the The Usos vs. The Vision and the CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch matches (see videos below).

