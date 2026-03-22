John Cena wore the wrong wrist and arm bands during his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During a recent MegaCON Orlando appearance, “The Greatest of All-Time” was asked about this.

“So, uh, great catch,” Cena responded. “The reason is it was a mistake. I wish I had some cool, like, deep gut to be like, oh, the match, the match, the SummerSlam match didn’t mean a lot to me, but the colors were essentially the same, and the person who drops the uniform in my dressing room, the merchandise guys, they drop the SummerSlam wristbands in the room, and admittedly, that was a bit of a busy day for me.”

Cena continued, “There were a lot of folks there. There were a lot of guests there. I was actually doing meet and greets throughout the day. I didn’t really have a lot of time to sit and reflect. So I just figured, OK, these colors match, the shirt, there is no way someone would give me a set of old wrist pants to wear out there, and lo and behold, here we are. I guess my takeaway is details do matter. So that’s my learning experience.”