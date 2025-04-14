John Cena is scheduled to appear on the first episode of WWE Raw after WrestleMania 41.

According to the official WWE website, Cena is being promoted for the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw, which will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other top stars advertised for the event include Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and Lyra Valkyria.

Notably, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes is not currently listed for the show.

Cena is set to challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The 16-time World Champion last appeared on WWE programming during the March 31st episode of Raw. He’s also been confirmed for the April 18th edition of SmackDown—the go-home episode before the two-night WrestleMania event.

