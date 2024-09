John Cena and Mark Zuckerberg are featured together in a new video.

The WWE legend and Facebook CEO are seen promoting new Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses in a promotional video released via the official Instagram page of “The Zuck.”

According to Reuters, “The Greatest of All-Time” has signed with Meta to voice Meta AI’s Chatbot.

Meta is scheduled to unveil the audio capabilities at the annual Connect Conference, which kicks off on Wednesday, September 25.