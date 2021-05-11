Peacock has announced a new “WWE Evil” project that will be executive produced and narrated by John Cena.

Peacock announced the project on Twitter this morning and wrote, “Brace yourselves! [smiling face with horns emoji] Executive producer and narrator @JohnCena helps us bring to life #WWE Evil – An entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.”

Cena also tweeted on the new “WWE Evil” project and said he’s excited to highlight some of those in WWE who have made fans boo, scream and sometimes cry.

“For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when the project will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on the new WWE Evil series on Peacock and the WWE Network. You can see the related tweets below:

https://twitter.com/peacockTV/status/1392108498008350727

For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment.

Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!

WWE Evil on @peacockTV! https://t.co/i5nlSizrEJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 11, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.