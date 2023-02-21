Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has been in Melbourne, Australia to film the “Ricky Stanicky” movie, but he’s headed back to his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts on March 6 for a live RAW appearance. WWE confirmed the return on Monday of this week.

Cena took to Twitter to hype up his first WWE TV appearance since the final SmackDown of 2022, where he teamed with Kevin Owens for a win over Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“From the streets of Melbourne STR8 2 Boston to see my @WWE family! Thank you @tdgarden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss #WWERaw on the Road to #WrestleMania!!!,” Cena wrote.

WWE also promoted the appearance and wrote, “Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena makes his triumphant return to Monday Night Raw on March 6 during The Road to WrestleMania. The last time we saw Cena in a WWE ring was when he and Kevin Owens defeated the team of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown. What will Cena have to say when he returns to the red brand? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!,” WWE wrote.

Cena is expected to build to a WrestleMania 39 match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

You can see Cena’s full tweet below:

From the streets of Melbourne 🇦🇺 STR8 2 Boston 🇺🇸 to see my @WWE family!

Thank you @tdgarden for allowing me to be part of a can’t miss #WWERaw on the Road to #WrestleMania!!! https://t.co/S58belCzt8 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 20, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.