John Cena continues to work.

The former 16-time world champion was announced as the host for this year’s Shark Week programming, which begins on July 7th and will broadcast on the Discovery Channel. The news was broken today by the official Shark Week X (Twitter) account.

Lighting up your summer since ’88! #SharkWeek, hosted by @JohnCena, is back July 7 on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/W2R8WBDHGW — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) May 15, 2024

When he isn’t off hosting Shark Week or starring in films such as Ricky Stanicky, Cena is sticking with his roots in WWE. His last appearance was at WrestleMania XL, where he fought off Solo Sikoa and helped Cody Rhodes ‘Finish The Story’ and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.