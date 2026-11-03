John Cena’s WWE schedule is getting busier by the day.

After his WWE Raw appearance in Brooklyn, NY. on 11/2, “The Greatest of All-Time” has been advertised for five additional upcoming WWE appearances.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

John Cena announces additional live event dates ahead of the John Cena Classic As announced on Monday Night Raw in front of a sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the first-ever edition of The John Cena Classic will feature WWE’s biggest names across Raw and SmackDown against the brightest future Superstars from NXT, on Monday, December 14. In addition to the debut of the John Cena Classic, WWE will produce an ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ edition of Worlds Collide, featuring the biggest Superstars from WWE, NXT and AAA, on Tuesday, December 15 as part of the two-day takeover at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. In the leadup to the historic two-day takeover, the 17-time World Champion will also be appearing at the following WWE events: NXT (Orlando, Fl.) – Nov. 4

SmackDown (Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.) – Nov. 13

Raw (Raleigh, N.C.) – Nov. 16

Survivor Series (Houston, Texas) – Nov. 28

Raw John Cena Classic (Orlando, Fl.) – Dec. 14 Two-day combo tickets for the John Cena Classic and the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ edition of Worlds Collide will go on sale starting Friday, November 13 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.com. General presale for combo tickets will begin Thursday, November 12 at 10am ET. Fans can register now to be the first to receive general event information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/CenaClassic. Additional event and fan experience details will be announced in the coming weeks.