John Cena is set for a busy WrestleMania weekend, and it now includes a special fan appearance in Las Vegas.

Ahead of hosting WrestleMania 42, Cena has officially been added to the guest lineup for this weekend’s WWE World convention in Las Vegas. His appearance will be limited to Saturday only, making it a one-day opportunity for fans hoping to see the 17-time world champion in person.

Unsurprisingly, the demand was immediate.

The limited number of photo opportunities made available for Cena’s appearance have already sold out. Those premium photo ops were priced at around $450, reflecting the high level of interest surrounding the WWE icon’s return to fan events during WrestleMania week.

“JOHN CENA returns to WWE World,” the announcement read. “The 17-time WWE World Champion and host of WrestleMania 42 joins the lineup for Photo Ops on Saturday, April 18. Limited tix are on sale now and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid WWE World admission tix is required to purchase.”

In addition to the meet-and-greet opportunities, Cena will also be part of a live podcast recording at WWE World. He is scheduled to appear as a guest on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, which will also be recorded on Saturday during the convention.