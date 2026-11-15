WWE has announced several big matches and appearances for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the November 16 episode of WWE Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a special video announcing three major additions to the show.

First up, a championship will be on the line, as Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day puts her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship up for grabs against IYO SKY.

“I’ve got three points of emphasis I need to drive home,” Pearce stated. “First things first, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be at stake. Raquel Rodriguez puts the gold on the line against IYO SKY.”

Also announced for Monday’s show is a tag-team showdown with major implications for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on November 28.

The Usos will represent The Bloodline when they square off against The 946 duo of Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana, with the winning team earning the WarGames advantage for their respective faction.

“Plus, who gets the advantage in WarGames, Bloodline or 946,” Pearce said. “We find out as The Usos will battle Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes.”

Finally, the Raw General Manager confirmed that the legendary John Cena will be making another appearance on the red brand this week.

Cena has been making the rounds on WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing on Raw, SmackDown and NXT to extend invitations to various Superstars for the upcoming John Cena Classic.

The 17-time world champion will continue that process on Monday night.

“And yes, I can confirm, The Never Seen 17, greatest of all time, John Cena, will be live in Raleigh,” Pearce stated. “And he will make additions to the John Cena Classic.”

The November 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place in Raleigh, NC., and airs live via Netflix.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.