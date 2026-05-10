John Cena’s heavily hyped “history-making” and “career-defining” announcement at WWE Backlash 2026 turned out to be the unveiling of a brand-new concept known as The John Cena Classic.

“The Greatest of All-Time” made his way to the ring during Saturday night’s premium live event after spending weeks promoting the segment with over-the-top descriptions and teasing something monumental for his special appearance.

Once in the ring, Cena joked that it felt good to be out there without having to fight anyone for a change. Fans immediately broke into loud “One More Match” chants, something Cena admitted he fully expected to hear.

Cena then reflected on what he wanted the final night of his WWE career to represent, explaining that he wanted it to be centered around opportunity and the future of the business.

He specifically referenced rising WWE stars such as Sol Ruca, Je’Von Evans and Oba Femi, mentioning that he hoped Femi was paying attention because the idea behind the announcement was all about creating opportunities for the next generation.

That led to Cena officially introducing The John Cena Classic.

According to Cena, it will feature “the best of today versus the best of tomorrow” in a one-night tournament format that will also crown the first-ever winner of a brand-new championship.

There was another major twist added to the concept as well.

Cena explained that fans themselves will determine the winner through voting, making it the first time in WWE history that the WWE Universe will directly decide who becomes champion in this type of format. Cena noted that every participant in the competition will qualify for fan voting regardless of whether they actually win their match during the tournament itself.

In other words, Cena emphasized that someone could technically lose their match and still walk away as the overall winner if they receive enough support from the fans.

The segment itself ended up being fairly brief despite the weeks of promotion leading into the show. Cena wrapped things up by thanking fans for giving the concept a chance before declaring that it was now “main event time” as WWE quickly moved on with the rest of the show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@JohnCena's been working on his @Obaofwwe strut 😂 Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! ▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/ZmqoKznDvW — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026