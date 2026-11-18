Another name has officially been added to the lineup for the inaugural John Cena Classic.

During the November 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, John Cena appeared in a special announcement to reveal that Izzi Dame has received an invitation to compete in the upcoming tournament.

Cena also expressed his excitement about seeing Dame make her WWE Raw debut as part of the event.

Later in the show, Shiloh Hill was revealed as the eighth invitee to the John Cena Classic.

The John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2026, at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, as part of WWE’s special two-day takeover of the venue.

The event will feature talent from WWE’s main roster and NXT competing in exhibition-style matches, with men’s and women’s champions being crowned that night. Rather than utilizing a traditional tournament bracket, the format will incorporate fan voting through Club WWE to help determine the winners.

Dame and Hill join a growing list of confirmed invitees that includes Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Kelani Jordan and Charlotte Flair.

The special event will also feature championship belts inspired by Cena’s iconic spinner design.

IT IZ WHAT IT IZ 💫 Welcome to the #JohnCenaClassic, @izzi_wwe! #WWENXT https://t.co/56GgnWyI8B — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2026