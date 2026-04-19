WrestleMania 42 did solid business, despite rumors to the contrary heading into the show.

John Cena, the host of the two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” made multiple appearances at night one on Saturday inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

After opening the show, “The Greatest of All-Time” also came out before the night one main event to announce the officially reported WrestleMania 42 Saturday attendance of 50,817. Cena initially announced 50,860, but corrected himself later.

Soon after, the familiar sounds of Bianca Belair’s theme hit and she came out dressed to the nines as “The EST of WWE” made her long-awaited return after spending several months on the sideline due to finger injury issues.

Belair settled inside the ring, joining Cena, who flashed an ear-to-ear smile at her. Belair got on the microphone and fought back tears. “You know you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST!”

The women’s wrestling star then mentioned how you can’t have WrestleMania without some surprises. She then takes her entrance gear off and reveals a baby bump. She announces that she is pregnant. “The EST is having a baby!”

Congratulations goes out to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on their soon-to-be newborn bundle of joy.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.