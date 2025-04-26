New Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena made a special video appearance during Friday night’s coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cena and actor Idris Elba were both featured as part of ESPN and NFL Network’s broadcast of the second night of the draft, helping introduce the New England Patriots’ third-round pick.

Still feeling the effects of his grueling match at WrestleMania 41, Cena explained that he couldn’t be in Green Bay, Wisconsin in person. Instead, he took part in a video segment highlighting the Patriots’ upcoming pick, which led into the announcement of Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams as New England’s third-round selection.

A native of West Newbury, Massachusetts, Cena has long been associated with New England sports, with the Patriots playing just an hour away in Foxborough.

Through the first two days of this year’s draft, the Patriots focused heavily on the offensive side of the ball, selecting four players to bolster their roster.

Cena was also featured on Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown, just five days removed from his triumphant victory over Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41’s second night. During SmackDown, WWE officially announced that Cena’s first Undisputed WWE Title defense will take place next month at the Backlash premium live event, where he will face his first challenger, Randy Orton.