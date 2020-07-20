John Cena Appears On HBO’s Last Week Tonight To Talk Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories

On last night’s episode of the hit HBO series Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver spoke about the danger of conspiracy theories, especially those connected to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to better illustrate why it’s important to do your research and not believe everything you read on the internet, Oliver enlisted the help of several celebrites including Alex Trebek, Paul Rudd, Billy Porter, and WWE superstar John Cena.

Cena’s segment, which can be seen below, includes the former 16-time world champion joking about him and Oliver being the same age, and alerts citizens to double-check their news sources for legitimacy, all while removing his clothes.

Conspiracy Theories: John Cena from Last Week Tonight on Vimeo.