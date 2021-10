Former 16-time world champion John Cena made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian.

The Cenation leader was one of Kardashian’s suitors in the “Dream Guy” sketch, one that also featured Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, Chase Crawford, Blake Griffin, and Tyler Cameron.

Cena previously was the host of SNL back in 2016. You can watch the full sketch involving him below.