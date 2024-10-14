16-time WWE/World Champion John Cena made some headlines over the weekend after he appeared on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s livestream.

During a livestream that took place on Sunday, the part-time WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor appeared on Cenat’s Twitch channel.

For those unaware, Cenat has a massive 13,300,000 followers and 306,000 subscribers on his channel. Those numbers make him one of the most popular social media influencers out there these days.

You can check out some clips from the livestream below:

FANUM JUST TAXED JOHN CENA 😂 pic.twitter.com/joiQLCwKsP — AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024

KAI REALLY GOT JOHN CENA ON STREAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C2dNr2FflU — AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024

CHRIS OUT HERE TROLLIN JOHN CENA 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wpb1o0KDML — AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024

Agent00 Begs John Cena to do his Signature Move on Him but Got Declined 👀🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/jYSJ20ag2E — Agent00Updates⚡ (@Agent00Updates) October 14, 2024