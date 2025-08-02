– As expected, AAA stars Mr. Iguana and Psycho Clown appeared on the August 1 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as the surprise opponents for the AAA Tag-Team Championship Open Challenge issued by the Los Garza duo of Angel and Berto. In the end, Los Garza would get the win and retain the titles.

– Giulia, with the returning Kiana James in her corner at ringside, successfully retained her WWE Women’s United States Championship in an excellent opening match against former title-holder Zelina Vega on the 8/1 SmackDown in Newark.

– Also on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week was an interesting opening segment, which featured Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena claim his heel turn was him “chasing someone else’s idea of how to make ‘shock television’,” and thanked Cody Rhodes for giving him “the boot in the ass he needed.” In the end of the segment, which featured “The American Nightmare” in the ring as well, the two shared a beer together and a handshake just 48 hours ahead of their WrestleMania 41 rematch in the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

