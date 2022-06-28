Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is now on the road to 700 Wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena made a special appearance on last night’s WWE RAW for his 20th anniversary celebration, and visited with several Wish Kids and their families before the show began.

As seen in the tweet below,, Cena granted 3 Wishes before RAW as he met 12 year old David, 16 year old Arleth, and 9 year old Tyler. The WWE Community website has more photos from the visits at this link. The Wish families were at ringside for RAW, and Cena greeted one of the kids after his in-ring promo, also seen below.

WWE also paid tribute to Cena for his work with Make-A-Wish with a video package during RAW, which marked the milestone of 659 Wishes and counting. You can also see that video below.

For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent report on Cena and his work with Make-A-Wish. Cena is the most-requested celebrity by a long shot, and has the most granted Wishes of any other celebrity.

659 wishes and counting.@JohnCena holds the record for most wishes granted with @MakeAWish. pic.twitter.com/ImXOgDtYnp — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

