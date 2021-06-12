Former 16-time WWE world champion John Cena recently spoke with Tara Hitchcock to hype the release of his new blockbuster film, F9: The Fast Saga. During the interview Hitchcock would ask Cena what his plans were for the Summer, specifically on August 21st, which is the date of SummerSlam.

Cena answered “Uh you know, hopefully enjoying the summer. I don’t know.” Hitchcock quickly followed up with, “In Vegas perhaps?” This prompted the Cenation leader to fire back with “What’s in Vegas?” With a smile on her face Hitchcock says, “I heard there’s something called SummerSlam.” Cena laughs and ends the conversation with, “Oh! That was a good way to do that. That was a good way to do that.”

The official WWE on FOX Twitter account would share the clip and use Cena’s quote of “Hopefully enjoying the summer.” Check it out below.

“Hopefully enjoying the summer.” – @johncena on what he’ll be doing August 21 (via @TaraTV1) pic.twitter.com/ZgkoNMqQCd — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 12, 2021

Rumor has been circulating that WWE is setting up Roman Reigns vs. Cena for the Universal title at SummerSlam, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada.