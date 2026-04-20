John Cena’s WrestleMania hosting duties took a bizarre, and hilarious, turn on Sunday night.

A very nice, very evil one, if you will.

Cena made his way to the ring in a suit and officially announced the WrestleMania 42 Sunday attendance at 55,255, bringing the two-night total to 106,072. The moment was quickly interrupted by The Miz, who stormed out alongside Kit Wilson demanding his own WrestleMania moment, insisting he wouldn’t leave without one.

That’s when things went completely off the rails.

Danhausen’s theme hit, and out came a swarm of “Midget Danhausens,” as dubbed on commentary, followed by Danhausen himself arriving in a tank-like vehicle. The unusual entourage entered the ring, where Danhausen praised Cena and declared himself a “big fan-hausen,” setting the stage for chaos.

The Miz, clearly frustrated, lost his patience and confronted Danhausen, while Wilson attempted to attack the miniature army, only to be overwhelmed and taken out. Danhausen then dropped Miz and turned his attention to Cena, asking for permission to pay tribute. Cena gave the green light.

Cue the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Danhausen style.

The crowd ate it up, chanting “You are cursed!” as Danhausen delivered the move.

From there, the segment leaned fully into absurdity. The Miz was carried out crowd-surf style by the group of mini Danhausens, while Danhausen attempted a smoke bomb escape that hilariously failed, leaving him awkwardly scrambling for a hiding spot before retreating under the ring.

Just another normal WrestleMania moment.

Cena summed it up best with a smile: this life is awesome.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.