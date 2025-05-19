John Cena stepped into enemy territory at ECW One Night Stand 2006, defending the WWE Championship against Rob Van Dam inside the hostile Hammerstein Ballroom.

The now-iconic “If Cena Wins We Riot” sign was prominently featured in the crowd that night.

Nearly 20 years later, Cena came face-to-face with that very sign at the Philadelphia Fan Expo, where he autographed it with a clever nod to history.

“I Lost So We R Good,” the autograph from Cena read.

Reddit user UnbowdUnbentUnbroken shared a photo of the signed piece of wrestling lore, which you can view below.