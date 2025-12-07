John Cena is doing as much as he can in the pro wrestling world before leaving it in the rear view mirror for good.

Ahead of his WWE retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, “The Greatest of All-Time” has been all over the place making media rounds on such high-profile outlets as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! late-night talk show, the enormous Joe Rogan Experience podcast and The Bill Simmons Podcast, just to name a few.

Despite all of that, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend has still made time for his peers.

This week, Cena reportedly spent eight hours at Bayley’s training seminar in “The Sunshine State,” popping in to help give advice on matches performed in front of him.

The training seminar took place from December 4 through December 6 in Orlando, Florida, with Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Tyler Breeze being other notable names who turned up to help out.

On Saturday evening, Bayley surfaced via social media to share the following statement thanking John Cena for turning up during such a busy and important time in his life and career:

THE FIRST IS FOREVER. LODESTONE 2025 Thank you, John Cena.



And as we’re exactly one week away from his last match, John showed up today. Watched 10 women’s matches, and spent 8 hours with us. LEGIT EIGHT HOURS. No conversation or piece of advice could’ve impacted me the way he did today, by just showing up. Not just for me, but for each person in that room. This meant the world. I’ll always strive to be what John was today. THE GOAT.

On Sunday morning, John Cena responded to Bayley, real name Pamela Rose Martinez, with the following statement:

Pam, you had asked me a while ago how you could help ‘the business’. You have created something that does exactly that. A collaborative environment with the purpose of making everyone in the room better than they were yesterday. Attitude is infectious, the attitude you’ve created allowed me to be better than I was yesterday. Thank you for all you do. Thanks to the entire group of incredible individuals. It was my honor to be invited into the room.

