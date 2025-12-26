John Cena is one hell of a person.

In fact, he’s the best person of 2025.

The longtime WWE icon has been named Pubity’s Person of the Year, emerging victorious in a fan-voted tournament that featured some of the biggest names across sports, entertainment, and pop culture.

In the finals, Cena narrowly edged out global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, capturing 55% of the vote to secure the top spot. His path to the championship round included wins over OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Spanish tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz, and acclaimed actor Timothée Chalamet.

The tournament field itself was stacked, featuring a wide range of notable figures.

Among them were WWE alum and social media star IShowSpeed, music superstar Bad Bunny, pop icon Taylor Swift, Pope Leo XIV, and actor Pedro Pascal.

Not bad company.

The recognition comes just weeks after Cena’s in-ring farewell, where he was defeated by GUNTHER in what was billed as his final WWE match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Despite that loss, Cena’s final year in WWE was nothing short of historic. He headlined WrestleMania, became a 17-time WWE World Champion, and officially completed the WWE Grand Slam, further cementing his legacy as one of the most accomplished performers in company history.