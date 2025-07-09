While maintaining his WWE schedule for “The Last Time is Now” year-long retirement tour, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has been mixing a promotional media tour for his “Heads of State” film with Idris Elba, as well as filming for his next major motion picture.

Amy Kupernisky of NJ.com was first to report the news this week that John Cena has begun filming in New Jersey for his role alongside Eric André in the upcoming Netflix film, “Little Brother.”

The movie is centered around a prominent real estate agent, played by the aforementioned WWE legend, whose life is turned upside down when his younger brother, played by André, shows up.

John Cena is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 41 at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which is also scheduled for New Jersey, with the shows taking place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.