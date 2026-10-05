LA Knight will have the opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns when WWE Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday, October 10.

Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight in one of the marquee matches on the card.

During an appearance on Busted Open, John Cena was asked about Knight’s chances of pulling off the upset. While Cena acknowledged that the odds appear to favor Reigns, he believes WWE is more willing than ever to react to its audience — even if that means changing plans at the last minute.

“I never say never, and that’s coming from someone who lost to Kevin Federline. Because of moments like that, I think it’s a never-say-never situation. I remember a certain existence that I had in like 2005 to 2009 where the signs read, ‘Spoiler alert: Cena wins.’ So I understand your perspective and the math would heavily be in Roman’s favor.

“I will say, now more than ever, I feel — just my perspective — the business is reactive to the audience and reactive to zeitgeist moments in our audience. Vince (McMahon) was so steadfast in his direction, and that was very important to him and that’s how he ran things at the helm and I respect that.”

Cena contrasted that approach with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, pointing to what he sees as a greater willingness to listen to the audience and potentially adjust creative plans when the moment calls for it.

“I also respect Paul’s open mind, open ears and open eyes, and I think even though the math is heavily in Roman’s corner, I also think if there was ever a moment, in the last minute before everybody went out, or during the match, ‘Hey, we’re gonna switch the decision we made back there,’ I think it would be a situation like it is now.”

Despite leaving the door open for Knight to score the victory, Cena reiterated that Reigns remains the favorite in his eyes. He also praised both men, noting similarities between his own journey and Knight’s while putting Reigns in the conversation among wrestling’s all-time greats.

“But I’m with you. I think the math is heavily in Roman’s corner. Gosh, I love Joe (Anoa’i). I respect L.A. Knight so much. We’ve had great conversations, not only about psychology in the ring and fundamentals and how to present oneself. We kind of run similar paths as like, hey, I wasn’t anybody’s first choice but I’m still here and I’m still swinging and Joe is so thought out and so intelligent and such a sponge, and so great at the role he has shouldered and my goodness, he’s in my conversation of greatest of all time.

“It’s tough to bet against that when the lights are on bright.”

Also during the interview, John Cena got candid about CM Punk’s WrestleMania obsession and Cody Rhodes being WWE’s QB1.

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