John Cena has provided a new update on the long-discussed John Cena Classic.

The future WWE Hall of Famer first announced the event at Backlash earlier this year, revealing that it would feature a format similar to the December 13, 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, with WWE main roster stars facing off against NXT talent. A report in May indicated the inaugural event could take place this December, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Cena’s retirement match against Gunther.

While speaking with Extra TV during San Diego Comic-Con (see video below), Cena was asked about the status of the John Cena Classic. Although he stopped short of revealing specific details, he made it clear the event remains a priority and said he hopes to deliver something special for WWE fans before the end of the year.

“I got to withhold the updates,” Cena said. “What I can tell you is we are working forward, and I cannot tell you how excited I am about it. The event, what it stands for, I want to do something great for WWE fans towards the end of the calendar year.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Man, I wish I could give you spoilers,” he continued. “But I got to be loyal to my company. What I can tell you is we’re working on it, and I am going to give you my absolute best.”

Cena also stressed that attaching his name to the event carries added responsibility, promising that the John Cena Classic will live up to the standard he has always tried to set throughout his WWE career.

“If an event is going to wear my name, especially in the WWE realm, I’ve always given my best to WWE. The Classic will be no less.”