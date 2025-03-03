“The Greatest of All-Time” has been tight-lipped since shocking the pro wrestling world this past weekend.

Following his unexpected heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on Saturday, John Cena appeared at the post-show press conference, but refused to say a word. Instead, he took a seat, took the microphone off the stand and dropped it before simply walking off.

Since then, the wrestling world have not seen or heard from the pro wrestling legend.

Until now.

On Monday morning, Cena surfaced on social media with his first posts since the heel turn heard around the world. He shared a photo of the Grand Theft Auto cover, as well as a still shot of “Two Face” Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, who famously said, “You either die a hero or you live long enough to become a villain.”

Additionally, he took to X and released one of his latest inspirational quotes, which like The Dark Knight quote referenced above, could be read as a reaction to his heel turn, despite it not necessarily having anything to do with it.

“Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it,” he wrote.