John Cena had one more surprise up his sleeve for the WWE Universe.

During WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, TX., on Saturday night, Cena made a special appearance in front of the more than 40,000 fans in attendance.

After making his way to the ring to a massive ovation, Cena held up the John Cena Championship and declared, “The Championship is here!”

Cena went on to explain that there was only one invitation remaining for the inaugural John Cena Classic.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens’ theme music hit the house speakers, prompting an enormous reaction from the Houston crowd.

Owens was revealed as the final participant in the first-ever John Cena Classic, which is scheduled to take place on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, FL.

As noted, Penta and Je’Von Evans received their invitations from Cena during the Countdown to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 pre-show earlier in the evening.

Join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for our live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage from Houston, TX.

THE GOAT is HERE! 🐐 ▶️ Stream SurvivorSeries: WarGames NOW on @espn

App with ESPN Unlimited!: https://t.co/bcczjIuYAI https://t.co/8EB0R9V4nr — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

.@FightOwensFight is the final invitee to the #JohnCenaClassic! 👏 https://t.co/6mrVqNKYU6 — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

"You woke me up." @FightOwensFight and @JohnCena go way back 👀 https://t.co/00LZQh0pcG — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

.@FightOwensFight learned A LOT from @JohnCena! https://t.co/CeLa6FKcB1 — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026