WWE put some extra measures in place during Survivor Series weekend, both to take care of staff and to protect the show’s surprises.

The company hosted a Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday for team members who were already on-site preparing for the event.

Behind the scenes, a few top names had their own setups separate from the rest of the talent, with John Cena and Brock Lesnar each assigned private dressing rooms backstage at Petco Park.

Lesnar reportedly arrived in San Diego on Friday evening and, as is typically the case, flew in on a private jet.

WWE also tightened things up creatively once talent began running through material.

Because of the open-air stadium setting, production staff went to significant lengths to shield rehearsals from public view. Curtains were brought in for certain walkthroughs, and the company intentionally avoided full-scale entrance rehearsals that would have been easily visible from nearby hotel windows.

Another one of the biggest concerns all week? TikTok leaks.

Officials were said to be specifically trying to block fans from filming content on the platform, as it had reportedly caused issues leading into the event.

In an additional step to keep any sensitive moments under wraps, WWE even set up a full ring backstage. The idea was to conduct certain rehearsals out of public sight and reduce the chances of spoilers getting out, mainly from people filming rather than anyone in the company leaking details.

(H/T: Fightful Select)