With WWE Royal Rumble now in the books, merchandise sales for the event saw impressive numbers.

Sources close to both WWE and Fanatics have confirmed the top-selling items and talent for the weekend:

* As expected, WWE’s generic and Royal Rumble-branded merchandise led sales. This included event-specific shirts, title belts, and other memorabilia.

* Among individual superstars, John Cena claimed the top spot, surpassing Cody Rhodes, who had dominated sales for much of the past two years. Rhodes placed second among talent and third overall.

* “Main Event” Jey Uso secured the third-best sales among talent and ranked fourth overall, with his merchandise experiencing a major surge online following his Royal Rumble victory.

* While not explicitly confirmed, sources suggested that Roman Reigns rounded out the top five.

* Additionally, Alexa Bliss performed notably well in merchandise sales following her return.

WWE continues to see strong demand for its superstar-driven merchandise, with major events like the Royal Rumble serving as key drivers for sales.

(H/T: Fightful Select)