Last night’s edition of WWE NXT on USA featured a stacked card, which included Carmelo Hayes battling Bron Breakker in the main event and appearances from John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio and The Undertaker.

Cena has since taken to social media to comment on the show, which he called one of the most fun atmospheres he has ever been in. He writes, “A really special night at @WWENXT. Being “present” in that ring and enjoying the crowd at the #WWENXT Arena is something special. THANK YOU to @ShawnMichaels, the entire roster, @Undertaker, @WWEAsuka, @CodyRhodes, @HeymanHustle, @Carmelo_WWE and everyone who made it so much fun.”

Cena’s appearance helped lead NXT to victory over AEW Dynamite in their head-to-head battle due to AEW being bumped from its normal Wednesday slot. You can read the full ratings breakdown here. Check out Cena’s post below.