“…and NEW!”

Those were the words uttered by the ring announcer after the bell sounded for the second time in the main event at WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

John Cena captured a record 17th championship, passing Ric Flair as the new “Greatest of All-Time” in pro wrestling history as the winningest world champion in the history of the business.

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend had a hard-fought battle with Cody Rhodes in the main event of the April 20, 2025 premium live event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

At the end of the match, Travis Scott came down to the WrestleMania 41 theme he created, with his WWE Hardcore Championship replica belt over his shoulder. He was challenged to get in the ring by Cody, and then laid out with a Cross-Rhodes.

Cody turned around to Cena, who attempted to blast him with a cheap shot with the title, only for Cody to block it and take the title from Cena. Cena then begged off, proving his pre-match words true that Cody would have to choose between being a good guy or bad guy. Cody chose the former, and it cost him, as Cena low-blowed him, hit him with the title and covered him for the win.