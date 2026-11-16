John Cena Classic Invitation Catches WWE NXT Stars By Surprise, Genuine Reactions Confirmed

John Cena apparently had a surprise up his sleeve when he personally invited two WWE NXT Superstars to participate in the inaugural John Cena Classic.

During a recent appearance on The Certified Mark Show with Josh Markowitz, Noam Dar revealed that neither he nor Romeo Moreno had any advance knowledge that Cena would be extending invitations to them during a backstage segment on NXT.

According to Dar, the reactions viewers witnessed were completely authentic.

“That was a real-time reaction. We found out in that moment,” Dar explained. “We were doing a warmup shot, and Cena walked in, and everything you see there is genuine, authentic. I’m really grateful that they done it that way. I think that’s such a nice, elegant touch, and it’s important, especially being the first John Cena Classic.”

Dar also discussed the significance of being selected for the special event, particularly considering the work he and Moreno have been putting into their performances.

When asked whether he had anticipated receiving an invitation, Dar admitted that while the possibility had crossed his mind, he wasn’t expecting anything.

“Not at all. And that’s not to try and downplay anything,” Dar said. “I’m aware of how hard Romeo and I are working and how committed we are to everything here in the system, but then again, I don’t think it’s too healthy to set expectations in your head or at least feel entitled to stuff, right?”

He continued, “There’s always a possibility of your career changing in an instant in this business and that’s one of the beautiful things about it. Definitely in the back of my mind I love the idea of it but then how cool would it be doing the Dusty Classic and then the John Cena Classic and if we can win the Dusty Classic and we can win the John Cena Classic 10 years after the Cruiserweight Classic.”

For Dar, the opportunity carries additional personal significance because of his experience competing in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic a decade ago.

“Failing in the Cruiserweight Classic it’s still raw to me, still stings,” Dar admitted. “I wanted to win that so badly. Ten years later to have the opportunity to win the Dusty Classic and now maybe the John Cena Classic. It sounds pretty good to me.”

The inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2026, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The special event will feature exhibition matches involving WWE main roster and NXT talent, with men’s and women’s John Cena Classic Champions being crowned during the show.