John Cena says The Rock never got his soul.

The topic dates back to the build to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, when The Rock attempted to convince then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to give him his “soul.” Rhodes ultimately rejected the offer, famously telling The Rock to “go f*ck himself.”

While Rhodes refused, Cena later aligned himself with The Rock by turning on Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

During an appearance at Fan Expo (see video below), Cena was asked whether that meant he had sold his own soul to The Rock. Cena made it clear that wasn’t the case.

“Is there a soul for sale? No, no,” Cena said. “I just wanted to win a championship. The Rock does not have my soul.”

Cena added that he doesn’t believe The Rock ever got Rhodes’ soul either.

“I don’t think he ever got Cody’s,” Cena continued. “I just want to make things clear. We did not have a soul deal, DJ and I.”

Cena finished by noting that while he and The Rock have a good relationship, his soul isn’t part of the arrangement.

“We have a good relationship. I don’t need to also give him my soul.”