John Cena sees a connection between his rivalry with Cody Rhodes in Clash of Clans and the story they told in WWE. Speaking with Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa, Cena described Rhodes becoming the stronger player as part of the game’s student-and-teacher narrative.

Cena’s comparison of their skill was about Clash of Clans. He then connected that progression to their televised rivalry, describing the search for his in-game base as another test for Rhodes.

Looking back at the WWE story, Cena characterized its culmination as the “torch being passed at SummerSlam.”

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