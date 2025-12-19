Cody Rhodes and John Cena are finally pulling back the curtain on one of WWE’s most talked-about loose ends of the year — the abrupt disappearance of The Rock and Travis Scott from WWE storylines following Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

During Cena’s recent appearance on Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, the two addressed the abandoned alliance angle head-on. Rather than dwelling on what might have been, Cena made it clear that neither he nor Rhodes spent any time lamenting the loss of The Rock and Scott once WWE no longer had access to them.

According to Cena, the focus immediately shifted from fantasy booking to reality.

“Hey, you have The Rock and Travis Scott.’ Awesome, we can plan all this stuff. ‘Hey, you don’t have those two guys anymore,’” Cena added. “Not once did you and I, the whole world has had the conversation of, ‘What would it have been like if?’ The two guys in it, with their d**k in the dirt, not once had a conversation about, ‘Man, what would it have been like if we had those guys?’ No. It was, ‘What do we do now?”

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Cena shocked fans by aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott to turn heel on Rhodes in a moment that instantly became one of the most discussed angles of the year. That partnership carried into WrestleMania 41, where Cena received help from Scott en route to capturing his historic 17th World Championship.

Then, just as quickly as it began, the alliance was gone.

Following WrestleMania, both The Rock and Travis Scott vanished from WWE programming, with the storyline quietly dropped. Despite their absence, Cena pressed forward with his heel run, remaining a central figure on television and delivering a string of high-profile matches.

In the same interview, Cena also pushed back against fan criticism suggesting his retirement run suffered without The Rock and Scott involved. He argued that keeping every major star active for months would have actually cost fans far more than it gained.

“Lets walk down hypothetical street,” he said. “Let’s say everyone who showed up at the Chamber is active until August. That robs us of John Cena, Randy Orton, that robs us of John Cena, CM Punk, John Cena, Ron Cena, John Cena, AJ Styles, John Cena, Logan Paul, me, and you for the last one.”

Cena acknowledged the star power the original vision might have carried, but said the version that ultimately played out was far more meaningful to him.

“So yes, the story that might have been might have had star power, and gravity, and who knows what,” he added. “But what we got by just being like ‘these are the pieces left’. What we got, for me personally, was beautiful.”

For Cena and Rhodes, the message was clear: WWE didn’t look backward.

It adapted, and the story kept moving.

Watch the complete John Cena and Cody Rhodes discussion from “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” via the YouTube player embedded below.

