WWE begins the road to WWE SummerSlam next Friday night in “The Lone Star State.”

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Nashville, TN., it was announced that next week’s show will take place on Friday, July 18, 2025 from San Antonio, Texas.

While no matches have been announced yet for the 7/18 blue brand program, a big segment was announced to kick off the road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

It was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and 2025 King of the Ring Cody Rhodes will be “under one roof” as they begin their build to their WrestleMania 41 rematch for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will be hosted by Cardi B.

Make sure to join us here on 8/2 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam results coverage, and every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results.