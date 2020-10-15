The 2019 comedy “Playing With Fire” starring former 16-time world champion John Cena is now available to stream on Hulu in the United States.
The feature film co-stars John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, and Keegan-Michael Key, and centers around a group of firefighters who are forced to take on their most challenging job yet…babysitting. Check out an official synopsis, along with a trailer, below.
When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson (John Cena) and his elite team of expert firefighters (Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo and Tyler Mane) come to the rescue of three siblings (Brianna Hildebrand, Christian Convery and Finley Rose Slater) in the path of an encroaching wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet – babysitters. Unable to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters have their lives, jobs and even their fire depot turned upside down and quickly learn that kids – much like fires –are wild and unpredictable.