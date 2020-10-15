The 2019 comedy “Playing With Fire” starring former 16-time world champion John Cena is now available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

The feature film co-stars John Leguizamo, Tyler Mane, and Keegan-Michael Key, and centers around a group of firefighters who are forced to take on their most challenging job yet…babysitting. Check out an official synopsis, along with a trailer, below.