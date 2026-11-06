John Cena has officially come out of retirement, although his latest opponent wasn’t exactly who fans might have expected.

The WWE legend appeared in a new video released by Sesame Street, where he squared off against Cookie Monster in a cookie-eating competition.

Despite putting up a fight, Cena proved to be no match for his opponent, as Cookie Monster dominated the showdown in a fashion reminiscent of Brock Lesnar’s infamous victory over Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2014.

Following the competition, Cena presented Cookie Monster with a special Cookie Championship title. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when Cookie Monster attempted to eat his newly awarded championship.

This wasn’t Cena’s first recent interaction with the Sesame Street characters.

Back in early October, the official Sesame Street account on X shared a video featuring Cena alongside Elmo, with the two discussing the importance of helping others.

“Elmo and John Cena agree: the best sunsets come after a day of helping others,” the caption accompanying the video read.

John Cena’s time is up, Cookie Monster’s time is now!! 🍪🏆 https://t.co/Y2uKtwv4jU — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 6, 2026