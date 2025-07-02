For WWE fans “The Last Time is Now” to see John Cena.

And you’ve got 15 chances left to do so.

During an appearance on This Morning on ITV in the United Kingdom, the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke about his ongoing year-long “The Last Time is Now” retirement tour in WWE, and whether or not his retirement will be the real deal, or one like many others where he eventually returns again at some point down the line.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if his WWE retirement will truly be the end, or if it’ll be similar to many others where he eventually returns again in the future: “I can understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I’m 48 years old and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away. The company has so many stars. They’re in great hands. The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds like the crazy crowds in the O2 for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE superstars ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December.”

On how he’ll feel when he wrestles his last match: “I think I’ll be able to tell you how I felt when it’s January and it’s all done. But gosh, I’m looking forward to the to the next appearance and the next one. We’ve got 15 dates left. I had 36 for the whole year, so we’re over halfway there, and the audience has been great. We’ve been making some compelling TV. I’m really excited to see how it ends.”

In addition to the aforementioned U.K. TV appearance, the WWE legend also appeared on an additional U.K. broadcast, as he was shown in a cameo appearance at day three of the 2025 Wimbledon tennis championship at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, United Kingdom. Cena was shown conversing with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh in the Royal Box.

