John Cena is “The Greatest of All-Time.”

And for many cities and regions, 2025 is the final time to see the WWE legend up-close and personal.

On Monday, WWE announced Cena for three upcoming international episodes of Raw as part of what is his “Final Road to WrestleMania” leading up to WrestleMania 41 in April.

“In many ways, this Farewell tour started that July night in London,” Cena wrote via X today. “Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven’t seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade.”

Cena continued, “For all of these reasons and many, many more, I’m grateful I can to say “Thank You” to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It’s MY LAST Road to #WrestleMania! LETS GO 🇧🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇬🇧.”